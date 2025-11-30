VA Nageswaran: In turbulent world, India stands out for turning economic adversity into an advantage
V. Anantha Nageswaran 4 min read 30 Nov 2025, 03:17 pm IST
Summary
Steady, pragmatic and long-horizon policies have given India the ability to turn global volatility into economic possibility. We have sustained growth while others slowed, kept inflation in check, put the fisc on a consolidation path, drawn capital, accelerated reforms and more.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Seventeen months into the current government’s third term, India finds itself with something increasingly rare among major economies: sustained momentum in a turbulent global environment. Growth across much of the world has been muted by the aftershocks of the pandemic, chronic supply disruptions, inflation and rising geopolitical contestation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story