The fiscal anchor has been restored. From the peak of 9.2% during the pandemic years, the fiscal deficit is poised to fall to 4.4% of GDP this year, reaffirming the government’s commitment to long-term sustainability. Markets have recognized this discipline: India secured its first sovereign credit rating upgrade from a major rating agency in over a decade, and long-term borrowing costs have fallen significantly. These are not mere financial statistics but critical enablers of productive investment and social spending.