Export orientation is hard work: Why India hasn't matched the success of other Asian powerhouses
India was at par with China and Korea once, but its industrial story flagged. A new book unpacks why a labour-rich nation couldn’t get an export edge. Policy missteps, misaligned incentives and lost chances all conspired to dim our prospects of export-led growth.
The ‘what ifs’ of Indian development are many and varied. Embarking on a kind of time travel, some observers will point out that India had a per capita income comparable to Korea’s, say, some six decades ago, and to China’s before Deng Xiaoping began his bold reforms in the late 1970s.