The reasons are well known. Successive governments have ducked the challenge of making the case that more flexibility for employers to reduce their workforce without government permission would mean more hiring. Designating certain industries as reserved for small-scale units has been similarly self-defeating. Uncertain power supply from state-owned power distributors and expensive electricity for industry have also taken a toll. (When I was covering Foxconn’s plant in Shenzhen for a few years from 2010, I was amazed that it employed as many as 250,000 workers.)