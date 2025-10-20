Does it matter if India’s trends of nominal and real GDP growth diverge?
Nikhil Gupta 5 min read 20 Oct 2025, 10:30 am IST
Summary
India’s high real GDP growth numbers reflect extraordinarily low inflation readings. Nominal GDP, which has weakened, offers a better view of the economy for practical purposes. Expect RBI to lower borrowing costs.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The current financial year 2025-26 has been interesting for many reasons. It started with great relief for personal income taxpayers, as the government announced a rise in the annual exemption limit to ₹12 lakh—about 5 times the national per capita GDP—from ₹7.5 lakh earlier.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story