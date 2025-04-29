India must redraw its poverty line to reflect economic progress
SummaryAs IMF projections indicate, we’re on the cusp of becoming an upper middle-income country. Our poverty measurement must evolve accordingly. A higher poverty ratio may result in bad optics at first, but it’ll help us reorient our policy response.
India appears to be on the yellow brick road towards an important economic milestone in the next five years. It will likely become an upper middle-income country in 2030, the third stage of the very long march from mass poverty to shared prosperity. Few countries reach the end of this journey.