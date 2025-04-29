India must redraw its poverty line to reflect economic progress

The World Bank currently defines an upper middle-income country as one with an annual per capita income that is higher than $4,516, but below $14,006 at market exchange rates. The new IMF estimate indicated that India will—albeit ever so slightly—enter this income range in 2030. To be sure, the incomes used to classify countries into the four categories change every few years, and every economic forecast comes with estimation errors, but there is little doubt that India is on the cusp of a major shift in its economic status within the next few years.