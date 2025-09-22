Public spending can’t do it alone. India needs private investment now
India's economic growth stands out globally, yet private investment is not keeping pace. With public spending doing the heavy lifting, the big question is how to unlock the private capital and dynamism needed to boost India's economy.
For a country slated to contribute about 20% to global growth (IMF), one would expect India to be abuzz with private enterprises placing bold bets on its future. Instead, the numbers speak otherwise: public capital expenditure does the heavy lifting while private investments remain muted.