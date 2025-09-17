Will new fiscal pressures cause India's debt control to collapse?
The country’s drive to cap its sovereign debt over the next half decade is likely to stay on track despite major tax cuts and outlay hikes. Here’s how the fiscal math could work out in favour of debt sustainability.
The additional 25% tariff announced by America on Indian exports took effect on 27 August. With this, the total levy on Indian exports to the US stands at 50%. While we still think that these tariffs will come down after bilateral negotiations, they could dampen India’s exports to the US over the next few months.