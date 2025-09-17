Will new fiscal pressures cause India's debt control to collapse?

When we last undertook a debt sustainability exercise about a year ago, we concluded that India will likely get a credit rating upgrade soon, though our assessment was that based on its adequate debt repayment capacity as well as macro-economic improvements over the past several years, it probably deserved a two-notch upgrade. In this context, the decision last month of S&P Global Ratings to upgrade India’s sovereign debt rating to BBB from BBB- (after a gap of 18 years) hardly comes as a surprise, at least to us.