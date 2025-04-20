Why those calling for reforms in India may need a reality check
Summary
- Calls for economic reforms have grown louder amid global uncertainty. But these fail to recognize the political conditions that must be met for such changes to go through and succeed.
The global turmoil set off by the flapping of tariff wings in the White House has got many wise men offering sage advice on how to navigate the thorny path ahead. India’s predicament, of finding ways around the prickliness of its strategic partner and key trading counterpart, also finds myriad policy experts providing gratuitous advice.