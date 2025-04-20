Why those calling for reforms in India may need a reality check

The first is by incremental steps to minimize shocks to the system. Financial stability is an imprecise metric, but is highly valued and is even part of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) mandate. Here is an example. Data from the February 2025 Financial Sector Assessment Program, conducted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), shows that public sector institutions held only 55% of total financial sector assets in 2023, down substantially from 63% in 2017. This impressive contraction took place even as the market enlarged. Here’s another data-point: half of the private sector’s credit needs are now met by non-banks.