Viksit path: India needs next-gen reforms to navigate a world of uncertainties
A mix of steps to boost India’s economy will be key in turning the challenges we face into opportunities. From factor market reforms and production quality to R&D and self-reliance, here’s a checklist of what needs to be done.
Today’s global economic landscape is characterized by geopolitical uncertainties, slowing growth, fragmented supply chains, volatile financial markets and relentless technological change. India has demonstrated strong economic resilience in times of crises, turning them into opportunities through reforms. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the roadmap for India’s next-generation reforms.