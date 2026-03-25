India stands at a crossroads as one of the fastest-growing large economies in the world, yet it also has among the highest levels of inequality, with little movement seen in recent years. On paper, India’s growth story remains strong even as global conditions are uncertain. According to the latest national accounts with a revised base year of 2022-23, India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 7.2% in 2023-24 and 7.1% in 2024-25. The economy is estimated to grow roughly 7.6% in 2025-26.
India’s economic rise has been impressive but growth could stall if we let deep disparities persist
SummaryIndia’s economy is growing rapidly, but inclusive prosperity remains elusive. With inequality entrenched and even the middle class under strain, the challenge is not just to sustain growth, but ensure that its gains are shared widely.
India stands at a crossroads as one of the fastest-growing large economies in the world, yet it also has among the highest levels of inequality, with little movement seen in recent years. On paper, India’s growth story remains strong even as global conditions are uncertain. According to the latest national accounts with a revised base year of 2022-23, India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 7.2% in 2023-24 and 7.1% in 2024-25. The economy is estimated to grow roughly 7.6% in 2025-26.
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