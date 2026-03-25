India’s economic rise has been impressive but growth could stall if we let deep disparities persist

India stands at a crossroads as one of the fastest-growing large economies in the world, yet it also has among the highest levels of inequality, with little movement seen in recent years. On paper, India’s growth story remains strong even as global conditions are uncertain. According to the latest national accounts with a revised base year of 2022-23, India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 7.2% in 2023-24 and 7.1% in 2024-25. The economy is estimated to grow roughly 7.6% in 2025-26.