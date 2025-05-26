Mint Quick Edit | Let’s not oversell our $4 trillion economy
SummaryIndia’s economy will rank the world’s fourth this year to reach an impressive size. Highlight it, by all means, but we also need a strategic balance in the messages we send out.
On Saturday, Niti Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam cited data from the International Monetary Fund to say that India was overtaking Japan this year to become the world’s fourth-largest national economy, with only the US, China and Germany larger.
