Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | Let’s not oversell our $4 trillion economy

Mint Editorial Board

India’s economy will rank the world’s fourth this year to reach an impressive size. Highlight it, by all means, but we also need a strategic balance in the messages we send out.

By global reckoning, we remain in the lower middle income bracket, which spells a need to keep our signalling balanced. (Image: Reuters)
On Saturday, Niti Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam cited data from the International Monetary Fund to say that India was overtaking Japan this year to become the world’s fourth-largest national economy, with only the US, China and Germany larger.

Also Read: It’s time to lay the great Indian GDP controversy to rest

“We are a $4 trillion economy as I speak," he was quoted as saying. To put this in a physical perspective, if this sum were to be stacked up in wads of $1 bills, it would form a stack 437,360km-high—longer than the distance to the Moon.

Also Read: The state of India’s economy is not as bright as GDP data may suggest

This is impressive, like the other marker we frequently highlight: of India being the world’s fastest growing major economy. The country’s heft on the world stage and attraction as an investment destination should grow accordingly.

Also Read: Mint Quick Edit | Can India avoid a middle-income trap?

Yet, by global reckoning, we remain in the lower middle income bracket, which spells a need to keep our signalling balanced. Although the broad idea that developing countries need a special leg-up in everyone’s interest has fallen out of favour in the US, it could survive today’s upheavals.

To sustain and advance this argument multilaterally, we should make it a point to keep showing solidarity with the Global South on the challenge of uplifting livelihoods.

