India is currently the world’s fastest-growing major economy, a headline that invites optimism as we sprint past the $4 trillion milestone. But for most of the 1.4 billion-plus people who live in the country, headline GDP has become a mere dashboard metric—high on transactional velocity but low on household dignity.
India’s economy has boomed but not generated jobs—can the country escape its ‘0.01 trap’?
SummaryWith very few jobs being created by GDP expansion, India’s current path could see its economy double in size without uplifting people’s lives. There is a way out of this disappointing state of affairs, but it requires policymakers to make hard choices.
India is currently the world’s fastest-growing major economy, a headline that invites optimism as we sprint past the $4 trillion milestone. But for most of the 1.4 billion-plus people who live in the country, headline GDP has become a mere dashboard metric—high on transactional velocity but low on household dignity.
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