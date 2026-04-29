India’s economy has boomed but not generated jobs—can the country escape its ‘0.01 trap’?

India is currently the world’s fastest-growing major economy, a headline that invites optimism as we sprint past the $4 trillion milestone. But for most of the 1.4 billion-plus people who live in the country, headline GDP has become a mere dashboard metric—high on transactional velocity but low on household dignity.
India is currently the world’s fastest-growing major economy, a headline that invites optimism as we sprint past the $4 trillion milestone. But for most of the 1.4 billion-plus people who live in the country, headline GDP has become a mere dashboard metric—high on transactional velocity but low on household dignity.
We are witnessing a historic rupture: the link between economic growth and job creation, once the singular pulse of development, has been functionally severed.
We are witnessing a historic rupture: the link between economic growth and job creation, once the singular pulse of development, has been functionally severed.
A forensic audit of India’s structural shift from 1991 to 2026 reveals a catastrophic decline in the job efficiency of our growth. During the 1990s, every percentage point of GDP growth yielded roughly 0.41% growth in formal employment.
By early 2026, that employment elasticity had plummeted to 0.01. In plain terms: economic growth is no longer a labour sponge. Labour substitution is the order of the day.
This is the ‘0.01 trap’—a state where the economy can double in size while people’s economic well-being does not improve.
The anatomy of productivity apartheid: We are enduring a sharp split in productivity. At the apex of our economy—the ‘penthouse’—we have capital-intensive national champions and global capability centres (GCCs).
These entities generate immense macroeconomic ‘heat’ in the form of record tax collections and surging equity indices. Yet, they produce almost zero mobility for the youth on the whole.
The use of AI and advanced robotics lets these firms decouple revenue growth from headcount, a rational profit goal to pursue.
In the penthouse, labour is increasingly viewed as a frictional cost to be minimized or automated out of existence.
Below that summit lies the informal ‘basement,’ where 88% of India’s workforce toils to make ends meet. These millions are sometimes said to lack entrepreneurial will, but are actually victims of a ‘collateral trap.’
Our banking system can largely be seen as a heritage-preservation society where ‘trust’ is inherited through title deeds rather than earned through technical merit. If you have ancestral land, you have a perpetual ATM for capital; if you have a brilliant idea but no land, you remain invisible to collateral-requiring banks and would be lucky to attract private equity.
The ‘Gazinga’ gap: Misallocation of capital starves India’s most vital job creators—call them ‘Gazingas’ for their agility—of funds.
These are typically small businesses that are less than five years old and generate nearly 45% of all net new jobs in the economy despite being starved of formal credit. They could help us break out of the 0.01 trap of jobless growth, yet are mostly ignored by our institutional framework even as such enterprises are offered official schemes and platitudes.
Regulatory dwarfism: In some ways, this is a rational response to a perverse incentive structure. As a firm scales up, it encounters an exponential regulatory burden triggered by payroll thresholds. Hiring the 51st worker often quadruples the ‘governance tax’ on a startup founder’s time.
Many entrepreneurs choose to remain ‘dwarves’—small, unproductive and safe from an Inspector Raj—rather than grow into the mid-sized firms that are legion across high-income nations. We are effectively encouraging firms to stay small, while taxpayer-funded production-linked incentive schemes are rolled out for large enterprises.
How to escape a middle-income trap: To reach a $35 trillion GDP and qualify as a developed nation (or Viksit Bharat) by 2047, India must move from Roadmap A, that is merely managing the symptoms of poverty, to Roadmap B, which requires three radical institutional bypasses:
Information-based lending: We must use our digital public infrastructure to bypass the land-finance nexus. If ancestral land (or some other such asset) is the currency of the penthouse, then information must be the currency of the basement.
By using the Account Aggregator (AA) framework, a Gazinga’s digital footprint—GST-verified cash flow and UPI transaction velocity—could serve as its ‘digital capital.’ Data should replace the deed.
Labour mobility as social security: India’s labour market is geographically paralyzed by a welfare system that anchors talent to people’s permanent domicile.
While ration-card portability began after the covid pandemic struck, we need a comprehensive mobility package, or a social security set-up where benefits follow people wherever they move for work in India. A fully interoperable safety net will lower the ‘risk premium’ of migration.
The care economy as an infrastructural project: We must professionalize the care economy to bridge our ‘graduate chasm.’ Over a fifth of women with post-secondary degrees remain in the basement, trapped by the dual burden of safety concerns and domestic care.
Professionalizing geriatric and childcare roles creates an automation-resistant labour sponge while freeing educated women to re-enter the formal workforce.
India’s demographic clock: India is in a high-stakes race against its own ageing. By 2047, our median age will climb from 28.8 to 37. We face the ‘Brazil path’: the risk of our demographic profile ageing before we attain the high-income status necessary to support an elderly population.
Meanwhile, systemic underemployment across India, especially in farming, represents permanent human-capital erosion. Skills not utilized during peak productive years simply disappear.
The year 2047 is not far away and the choices we make now will determine if India’s goal is met.
The country’s leadership has a binary choice: dismantle the institutional frictions that protect legacy incumbents to unleash productive forces or accept a future of managed atrophy. Reforms must be undertaken well in time to ensure a clean break from the country’s ‘0.01 trap.’
The author is senior fellow, Pune International Centre, and former lead economist, World Bank.