Arun Maira: Dedication to the state’s purpose is the key lesson we must learn from China
Indian policymakers should study how the People’s Republic deployed capitalism as a tool to advance its socialist agenda. Three recent books are must-reads for insights into China’s success formula.
India is at a crossroads. Both the political Left and Right agree that the economy needs substantial reform, but disagree on the direction. The progressive Left wants more socialism with more liberal democracy; the conservative Right wants more free-market capitalism and seems willing to tolerate curbs on liberty. The Middle seems muddled.
