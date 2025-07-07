Three distinctive features of China’s governance: The purpose of the state, throughout China’s long history from imperial times to the Communist era, has been the welfare of citizens. The best emperor was seen as one who provides the most welfare to all citizens, not one who wins the most wars. The leadership of the Communist Party has continued this role, says Chinese political scientist Zheng Yongnian in The Chinese Communist Party as Organizational Emperor: Culture, Reproduction, and Transformation. Jin explains further (in The New China Playbook) how the ruling party’s commitment to this role has shaped Beijing’s socio-economic policies, resulting in widespread support for the party even among the young.