At first glance, this may seem like a question for economists and statisticians, a matter of compensation data, actuarial logic and policy benchmarks. It is nothing of the sort. It is a moral question that we in India must ask ourselves.
If India’s economy is emerging fast, shouldn’t the value we place on lives be going up too?
SummaryIndia’s economy is on a growth path that lets it aspire to Viksit Bharat by 2047. Yet everyday life reveals a harsher story—unsafe roads, polluted air, fragile healthcare and routine neglect. Until we have real accountability on this measure, Indian lives will continue to feel undervalued.
At first glance, this may seem like a question for economists and statisticians, a matter of compensation data, actuarial logic and policy benchmarks. It is nothing of the sort. It is a moral question that we in India must ask ourselves.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More