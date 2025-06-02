Mint Quick Edit | India’s GDP: A key test lies ahead
Summary
Last year’s 6.5% GDP growth was a dip from the Viksit Bharat path, but the economy’s recovery from the covid shock has been notable. Its learnings must feed future policy. Here’s what to track.
The fiscal policy-led rescue of India’s economy from the covid shock has been impressive, even though its pace of expansion slowed to 6.5% in 2024-25, as provisional data shows, after a three-year run averaging above 8.8%.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story