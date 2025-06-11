Rajesh Shukla: India’s growth is impressive but let’s universalize the gains
The country’s uneven economic emergence now requires policy to focus on shared prosperity and not just overall output. Let’s align capital with inclusion, make DPI work for all and support informal earners with formal tools.
India’s climb towards becoming the world’s fourth-largest national economy is a defining moment in its development journey. With a national income of ₹336 trillion and aggregate household savings of ₹84 trillion, the country is gaining recognition not just as a large market, but as a rising economic power. Yet, while the numbers impress globally, the reality within reveals an important challenge: ensuring this growth enhances the disposable income and financial well-being of all Indians.