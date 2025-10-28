English
  • English
  • हिंदी

Mint Quick Edit | Strong growth, low inflation—but can India steady its export ship?

Mint Editorial Board 1 min read 28 Oct 2025, 07:00 am IST
Until India finds safe harbour from today’s global trade storm, our economy will remain vulnerable. (REUTERS)
Until India finds safe harbour from today’s global trade storm, our economy will remain vulnerable. (REUTERS)
Summary

India’s economy is showing strong growth amid cooling prices. As the finance ministry’s September update notes, private consumption and investment are looking up. Where today’s global trade storm leaves our export prospects, though, remains a big question.

Going by recent indicators, India’s economy seems to be in good shape, with growth high and inflation low. But the global environment is volatile and should some disruptive shock arise externally, India’s growth could be affected.

Also Read | RBI’s inflation targeting has worked but is it time to tighten the band?

The finance ministry’s economic report for September issued on Monday sees healthy domestic demand and low inflation, especially in the wake of above-normal rainfall and the cut in GST rates, acting as growth supporters. Also, it notes, household consumption and private investment are faring well.

Also Read | India’s growth story faces a hidden threat: Shrinking household savings

This is noteworthy in the context of a prolonged slump in the latter and an uneven recovery in the former after the pandemic. Overall, the report’s tone is optimistic, although sprinkled with a dose of caution on a few risks.

Also Read | Why the World Bank's South Asia update addresses a world that no longer exists

Until India finds safe harbour from today’s global trade storm, with brighter export prospects in sight, our economy will remain vulnerable, domestic policy support measures notwithstanding.

Unfortunately, we have had mixed signals on how talks are going with the US. While domestic drivers of GDP are important, we can’t do without export success. The global record shows that its role in fast economic expansion is vital.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

Read Next Story footLogo

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue