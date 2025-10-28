Mint Quick Edit | Strong growth, low inflation—but can India steady its export ship?
Summary
India’s economy is showing strong growth amid cooling prices. As the finance ministry’s September update notes, private consumption and investment are looking up. Where today’s global trade storm leaves our export prospects, though, remains a big question.
Going by recent indicators, India’s economy seems to be in good shape, with growth high and inflation low. But the global environment is volatile and should some disruptive shock arise externally, India’s growth could be affected.
