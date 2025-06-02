Prachi Mishra: The Indian economy is at a pivotal point
Prachi Mishra 5 min read 02 Jun 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
Evolving global conditions present India opportunities, domestic growth is showing momentum and inflation looks manageable, but policymakers must be careful in managing a few key challenges. Here’s why the next few quarters will be critical.
The economic landscape has shifted dramatically this year. What seemed like an inevitable march towards global recession has given way to cautious optimism, driven primarily by an unexpected de-escalation of trade hostilities between the world’s two largest economies.
