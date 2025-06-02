Prachi Mishra: The Indian economy is at a pivotal point

India must also navigate evolving global financial realities. The recent US credit rating downgrade, while overdue given America’s debt trajectory, sends important signals about the fiscal sustainability of the US sovereign. It could also raise questions about whether we’re seeing early signs of a gradual erosion of the dollar’s ‘exorbitant privilege’—its unique ability to finance deficits without consequence. Even so, the dollar’s dominance as both a currency for transactions and a safe haven for savings is too deeply entrenched to dislodge.