Mint Quick Edit | India’s economy: The case for cautious optimism
Summary
The Indian economy has proven quite resilient so far in the face of global turbulence, although some adversities persist. Looking ahead, we can’t afford to let our guard down on price threats.
As uncertainty hangs heavy over the global economy, countries the world over are striving hard to keep their economies shielded.
