India’s economy is gaining strength and so is the urgency of reforms
Rajani Sinha 4 min read 03 Jun 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Summary
GDP growth of 7.4% in the last quarter of 2024-25 reveals notable economic momentum amid global turbulence. India must act quickly to gain from the opportunities that a global trade shake-up could open up.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Concerns around India’s growth have been tempered by recent gross domestic product (GDP) data. The GDP growth of 7.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024-25 is much higher than market expectations.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story