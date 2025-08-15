Mint Quick Edit | India’s S&P upgrade: Better late than never
India’s sovereign credit rating has been raised by Standard & Poor’s just as we face trade headwinds. The reasoning is sound, even if it’s a belated nod to the Centre’s public debt control.
Even as India’s economy faces external uncertainty, we can relish a significant piece of good news. Standard & Poor’s has upped its rating of India’s sovereign creditworthiness to BBB from BBB-, citing strong output growth and an improved public expenditure profile.