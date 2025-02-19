India’s education system must adapt better to the real world out there
Summary
- Students must be prepared for what they’ll actually face in their work lives. Even MBAs. Apprenticeship-based learning offers a way out. But for that, India’s educational mindset must shift.
Almost every field of work needs three kinds of capacities: technical, social-human and operational. Their mix required in any field is determined by the nature of the work in that field, which becomes clear when we examine the role of the person at the frontline of work.