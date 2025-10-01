India’s EFTA pact is wide-ranging and therefore all the more welcome
Summary
New Delhi’s deal with the four-nation European Free Trade Association that takes effect on 1 October will enhance India’s trade prospects, but make no mistake: the real gains will come from other aspects of it.
Amid all the worry, there’s some positive news for India on the trade front. India’s deal with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which counts Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland as members, has come into effect from 1 October.
