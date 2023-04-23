India has a crucial role in setting international statistical standards

In the country’s long history of 76 years, we have had two of our prominent statisticians chairing the Commission. The first Indian to hold its chair was P.C. Mahalanobis (for its eighth and ninth sessions held in 1954 and 1956 respectively), followed by V.R Rao who chaired the 19th session in 1976. Mahalanobis made path-breaking contributions to the UNSC during its formative years. He created a sub-commission on statistical sampling, which paved the way for the application of sample surveys in various fields of official statistics. Rao strengthened the statistical organizations of many developing countries across several regions, especially for carrying out household sample surveys. He is also credited with having chaired the only ever session of the UNSC held outside a UN duty station. It was held in New Delhi, 1976, at the invitation of the Indian government.

