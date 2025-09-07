Press the green pedal: These seven changes could charge up India’s transition to electric vehicles
We should sharpen our approach and take finely focused measures to keep India’s goal of 30% EV penetration by 2030 within reach. Here is how we could go about it.
India seeks to transition its vehicular fleet from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles (EVs). The objectives are to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well as dependence on imported petroleum fuel and improve the air quality in its cities. While significant progress has been made, with about 2 million EVs having been sold in 2024, this is short of our target.