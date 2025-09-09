A live-wire market for electricity could be the power sector’s UPI moment

This approach sits well with the government’s promotion of roof-top solar and decentralized ground-mounted solar, since in the case of large domestic consumers, utilities lose money as they transact on a ‘net metering’ basis, as volume and not price defines the engagement. This is because they ‘buy’ from consumers during the day when the market is awash with inexpensive solar supplies and ‘return’ it to them in the evening by purchasing or generating expensive fossil-fuel electricity.