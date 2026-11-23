On 6 November, the electronics ministry cleared 12 projects under the electronics component manufacturing scheme (ECMS), taking total approvals to 118. They promise ₹77,051 crore of investment and ₹5.73 trillion of production, about 30% and 26% above the targets set when the Union cabinet launched the scheme in March 2025. Jobs lag: 81,755 against 91,600, around 11% short. All three are company projections, not outcomes, but even so, drawing this much interest within two years is a credit to the ministry.
What will it take for India’s electronics component plants to make components?
SummaryApprovals are ahead of plan on paper. The harder test is what the plants make, and whether the machines and know-how arrive.
On 6 November, the electronics ministry cleared 12 projects under the electronics component manufacturing scheme (ECMS), taking total approvals to 118. They promise ₹77,051 crore of investment and ₹5.73 trillion of production, about 30% and 26% above the targets set when the Union cabinet launched the scheme in March 2025. Jobs lag: 81,755 against 91,600, around 11% short. All three are company projections, not outcomes, but even so, drawing this much interest within two years is a credit to the ministry.
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