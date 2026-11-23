New Delhi has already made a useful move. In March this year, the Cabinet allowed investments with up to 10% non-controlling beneficial ownership from land border countries through the automatic route. It also set a 60-day deadline for deciding proposals in electronic components and a few other manufacturing sectors. This is a measured step. India approved just one Chinese proposal, worth ₹1 crore, in 2025-26, almost all of it before the March change, so it is a baseline. Our research argues for selective easing, with defence, core telecom and critical data ring-fenced. The ownership and control safeguards keep that prudent. The 60-day clock is a promise, and keeping it is what will persuade the technology holders to come.