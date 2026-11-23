On 6 November, the electronics ministry cleared 12 projects under the electronics component manufacturing scheme (ECMS), taking total approvals to 118. They promise ₹77,051 crore of investment and ₹5.73 trillion of production, about 30% and 26% above the targets set when the Union cabinet launched the scheme in March 2025. Jobs lag: 81,755 against 91,600, around 11% short. All three are company projections, not outcomes, but even so, drawing this much interest within two years is a credit to the ministry.
On 6 November, the electronics ministry cleared 12 projects under the electronics component manufacturing scheme (ECMS), taking total approvals to 118. They promise ₹77,051 crore of investment and ₹5.73 trillion of production, about 30% and 26% above the targets set when the Union cabinet launched the scheme in March 2025. Jobs lag: 81,755 against 91,600, around 11% short. All three are company projections, not outcomes, but even so, drawing this much interest within two years is a credit to the ministry.
The trickier question is conversion. In August, minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said 38 projects were producing and 16 more were under construction, out of 106 approvals. Since 31 of those 106 were cleared that same day, the 38 presumably come from the earlier 75. That would be roughly half, a fair pace for building factories. The ministry deserves credit for disclosing the number, but it should now publish it regularly, by approval date. That ratio, rather than the headline total, is the scheme’s true scorecard.
Import reliance
The scheme is meant to cut India’s reliance on Chinese components. So far, that reliance has only grown. India’s trade deficit with China reached $112.1 billion in 2025-26, of which electrical machinery was $43.1 billion. The number of electronics tariff lines where China supplies at least 80% of India’s imports has risen from 44 in 2018-19 to 71.
Our research at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore, based on interviews in 2025 with senior executives, policymakers and industry experts, suggests why this is slow work. Most Indian electronics manufacturing is assembly around imported core components, and China’s supplier networks are dense in a way that India’s are not yet.
“Value addition is a process which takes time—it is a four to five-year process,” one executive told us. Another described a billion-dollar local sourcing target: “We ended up doing in two or three years about 600 million out of that.” A third put the trade-off candidly: cut yourself off from Chinese imports, and you become uncompetitive in world markets.
Beijing’s recent moves add a complication. China’s commerce ministry announced export controls on tunnel boring machines on 19 October, which took effect on 18 November. They do not mention electronics. Even so, the exposure is clear. Component plants run on machines, know-how and technicians that India often has to source from China.
In 2025, Bloomberg reported that Foxconn had pulled more than 300 Chinese engineers and technicians from its Indian plants amid what the report described as informal Chinese efforts to discourage transfers of skills, technology and equipment. On 16 October, China also published a draft plan to restrict exports of 40 technologies in AI, biomedicine and solar power, including 12 in solar manufacturing. It was open for consultation until 15 November. The buildings of the new plants may rise on schedule, but the machines and know-how to run them may not.
New Delhi has already made a useful move. In March this year, the Cabinet allowed investments with up to 10% non-controlling beneficial ownership from land border countries through the automatic route. It also set a 60-day deadline for deciding proposals in electronic components and a few other manufacturing sectors. This is a measured step. India approved just one Chinese proposal, worth ₹1 crore, in 2025-26, almost all of it before the March change, so it is a baseline. Our research argues for selective easing, with defence, core telecom and critical data ring-fenced. The ownership and control safeguards keep that prudent. The 60-day clock is a promise, and keeping it is what will persuade the technology holders to come.
None of this is hard to measure. Five numbers would show whether ECMS is on track. First, the share of approved projects in production, by approval date. Second, local value addition per product, since assembling imported parts is a beginning rather than an end. Third, how much import each product replaces. Fourth, how many land-border proposals in components are decided within 60 days. Fifth, whether Chinese machinery and know-how arrive on time.
What, then, will it take? Three things. Plants need reliable access to machinery, technology and technicians, much of which still lies in China. They need an investment regime that delivers decisions on time, so that technology partners can plan around it. And they need transparency: regular, public reporting of the five numbers above, which would let policymakers spot bottlenecks early and let industry plan its own investments.
Nor does any of this require waiting for the scheme to run its course. India has shown it can attract investment proposals. Whether it can attract the machinery and know-how as well will determine whether those plants make components or merely house assembly lines. The import data over the next few years will tell.
Anisha Sircar is a journalist, co-author of The Economy Is Personal (2026), and non-resident fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore and P. S. Srinivas is visiting research professor at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore.