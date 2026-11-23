On 6 November, the electronics ministry cleared 12 projects under the electronics component manufacturing scheme (ECMS), taking total approvals to 118. They promise ₹77,051 crore of investment and ₹5.73 trillion of production, about 30% and 26% above the targets set when the Union cabinet launched the scheme in March 2025. Jobs lag: 81,755 against 91,600, around 11% short. All three are company projections, not outcomes, but even so, drawing this much interest within two years is a credit to the ministry.