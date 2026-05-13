India’s emergence has a deficit that may not be too late for us to collectively close—empathy

Ten years ago, only two or three students from a class of 30 would pass the class 10 board exam at this government school. Today, only two or three from a class of 60 do not.
The class has grown because the school changed. As the class 10 board results were transformed, parents began moving their children here from other schools—mostly private ones. The teachers were thrilled by this resounding acknowledgement of their work and gladly added a second section of 30 students each in classes 9 and 10.
The woman with whom these changes began was born and brought up in that very village. Her father was a stone worker. For reasons she doesn’t remember, the father who laboured like everyone else—cutting stones every day—was unlike anyone else in the village. He valued education deeply and ensured that all his five children, including two daughters, went to school and college. This had never happened in that village.