India's employment guarantee scheme has weakened—that's a cause for worry

As of 18 August, India’s rainfall deficit in the ongoing monsoon season stood at 13%. The regional picture is more worrying, with many poorer regions of the country witnessing larger rainfall deficits—including Bihar (40%), Assam (36%), Eastern Uttar Pradesh (24%), Saurashtra (24%) and Vidarbha (21%).
The meteorological department has predicted an intensification of the El Niño phenomenon in the weeks ahead, so the precipitation deficit could worsen and thus deepen rural distress in some parts of the country.