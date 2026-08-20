India's employment guarantee scheme has weakened—that's a cause for worry

As of 18 August, India’s rainfall deficit in the ongoing monsoon season stood at 13%. The regional picture is more worrying, with many poorer regions of the country witnessing larger rainfall deficits—including Bihar (40%), Assam (36%), Eastern Uttar Pradesh (24%), Saurashtra (24%) and Vidarbha (21%).
As of 18 August, India’s rainfall deficit in the ongoing monsoon season stood at 13%. The regional picture is more worrying, with many poorer regions of the country witnessing larger rainfall deficits—including Bihar (40%), Assam (36%), Eastern Uttar Pradesh (24%), Saurashtra (24%) and Vidarbha (21%).
The meteorological department has predicted an intensification of the El Niño phenomenon in the weeks ahead, so the precipitation deficit could worsen and thus deepen rural distress in some parts of the country.
The meteorological department has predicted an intensification of the El Niño phenomenon in the weeks ahead, so the precipitation deficit could worsen and thus deepen rural distress in some parts of the country.
With rural wage growth showing sluggishness, public jobs generated through a rural employment guarantee programme have served as a lifeline for India’s rural economy. The aim of such schemes is not only to absorb rural labour; by creating non-farm employment and incomes, they also reduce the impact of an agricultural crisis.
In fact, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) played an important role during the last two severe monsoon-deficit years of 2009 and 2015 in containing rural distress.
However, with the enactment in December 2025 of the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) law (VB-G RAM G), MGNREGA stands repealed. While VB-G RAM G became operational from 1 July, MGNREGA was in operation during the transition period.
VB-G RAM G has substantially altered the way the earlier job scheme was structured back in 2005. The main change has been its reduction in the central government’s financial commitment; VB-G RAM G requires states to bear 40% of its cost (except hill states), unlike the MGNREGA, under which the Centre funded almost all the public expenditure on the programme.
Even though MGNREGA proved to be a lifeline during crisis periods, including the covid pandemic, there has been a general decline in the performance of MGNREGA since 2020-21.
Total work generated under MGNREGA declined from 3,630 million person-days (MPD) in 2021-22 to 3,090 MPD in 2023-24 and further to 2,280 MPD in 2025-26. The total persons who worked also declined from 106.1 million in 2021-22 to 83.4 million in 2023-24 and 72 million in 2025-26. The count of beneficiary households dropped from 72.5 million in 2021-22 to 53.4 million in 2025-26.
The current year is particularly important, given the crisis in agriculture and broader distress in India’s rural economy. Despite the change in sharing the financial burden, most states including the poorer ones have allocated a significant sum for VB-G RAM G implementation from their budgets.
Still, the performance of the programme in July, the latest month for which complete data is available, suggests a significant decline in the employment generated. Compared to 391 MPD in July 2020, it declined to 272 MPD in July 2023, 153 MPD in July 2025 and further to 76.7 MPD last month.
Only two states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, generated more person-days than last July. Among other states, the decline in person-days of employment generated was sharp in Uttar Pradesh (with 12 MPD), Madhya Pradesh (10 MPD), Jharkhand (9 MPD), Maharashtra (7 MPD), Bihar (5 MPD), Chhattisgarh (4 MPD) and Assam (3 MPD). Most of these states are among those with the largest rainfall deficit this year.
The sharp drop this July could possibly be explained by states using the VB-G RAM G’s pause button for peak sowing and harvest seasons. Even so, it can be interpreted as the outcome of a weakened job guarantee programme. Financing by states does not seem to be a drawback, as they have pitched in despite weak finances.
A better way to judge the performance of the programme would be to see how it fares during the April to June period, since this quarter accounts for almost 40% of the total person-days generated (last year’s figure was 44%).
This period is also lean for farming, with hardly any agricultural work available in most of rural India. For these three months, 2021 recorded 1,160 MPD, 2023 logged 1,230 MPD, 2025 had a count of 1,010 MPD and 2026 saw a sharp drop to 620 MPD this year.
In other words, even when the MGNREGA was in force and the Centre was bearing the bill, the employment it generated was only 60% of last year’s level.
The weak employment generation last month, the first after VB-G RAM G’s rollout, seems less like an aberration than part of a broader trend of declining employment under India’s rural job guarantee. The effect of teething troubles has been speculated upon, but this could not have been very strong since the scheme’s basic apparatus was already in place. Nor does rural demand for these jobs seem to have reduced, given the distress levels apparent in other data.
Overall, it’s a cause of worry that India’s employment guarantee programme has weakened as an income-support system over the last five years despite its proven track-record of helping reduce rural distress.
Given that real wages have been stagnant for almost a decade, deficient monsoon rains should have prompted the government to strengthen the scheme. That would have not just provided a social security net to the vulnerable population in rural areas, but also helped revive consumption demand, which is a crucial factor in sustaining the Indian economy’s expansion.
The author is associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University and visiting fellow at the Centre de Sciences Humaines, New Delhi.