India emulating China's 'wolf warrior' diplomacy with Canada, sans the warfare
Summary
- Is India making the mistake the Chinese have made of believing that it has the power to have its way even if it is still behind the West in both material capacities and soft power influence?
New Delhi’s decision to ask Canada to reduce its number of diplomats in India by over 40 is the latest in the downward spiral of India-Canada relations. There is now a danger that India’s words and actions are going well past the point of serving its long-term interests.