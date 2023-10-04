India emulating China's 'wolf warrior' diplomacy with Canada, sans the warfare

The only place where Indian media is effective, where the Indian government’s narratives hold uncontested sway, is in India itself. The particular virulence of the Indian response to Canada’s charges must, therefore, have more to do with domestic considerations than with any long-term thinking or effort of putting the Canadians or other Westerners in their place. It is impossible to understand, otherwise, why the Indian government’s representatives have been willing to run down not just the Canadian government but that country’s liberal democratic traditions. That is not an approach that will win many hearts in other democracies, especially when questions of democratic back-sliding in India are picking up pace in Western-dominated global media. What is worse, this Indian approach is also exactly of a piece with Beijing’s own approach. However, the Communist Party of China is also fundamentally opposed to liberal democracy seeing itself in an existential struggle with democratic political systems everywhere. Is that how the Indian government sees itself vis-à-vis the West?

