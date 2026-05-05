For a little over two months now, the world has speculated on the impact of the Israel-US-Iran war on the world economy. As the war’s disruption stretched on, concern began turning into panic over energy and food security. India is in a particularly vulnerable position—both directly, given its high energy dependence on West Asia, and indirectly due to the ripple effects of various impacts across the world.
What should India’s near-term strategy for energy resilience look like? Here’s a climate-friendly outline
SummaryThe Gulf war’s oil and gas squeeze is far from over but immediate steps to ease India’s energy stress need not clash with climate goals. In fact, an astute policy response can align a relief plan with our green transition. Here’s what can be done.
For a little over two months now, the world has speculated on the impact of the Israel-US-Iran war on the world economy. As the war’s disruption stretched on, concern began turning into panic over energy and food security. India is in a particularly vulnerable position—both directly, given its high energy dependence on West Asia, and indirectly due to the ripple effects of various impacts across the world.
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