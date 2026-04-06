The world has been through this before. Oil prices spike, supply chains shudder and emerging economies absorb the pain while advanced nations reach for their strategic reserves. But the conflict now roiling West Asia carries a twist that policymakers must not overlook: this is not a health shock, as covid was. It is an energy shock rooted in geopolitics. This distinction matters.
India faces an energy shock but can seize the moment to build a more resilient economy
SummaryThe current energy shock is more than a crisis—it’s a chance. India can build strategic reserves, strengthen hedges and accelerate its energy transition. This geopolitical jolt is a signal for us to focus on shock-proofing the Indian economy.
The world has been through this before. Oil prices spike, supply chains shudder and emerging economies absorb the pain while advanced nations reach for their strategic reserves. But the conflict now roiling West Asia carries a twist that policymakers must not overlook: this is not a health shock, as covid was. It is an energy shock rooted in geopolitics. This distinction matters.
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