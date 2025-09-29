Breathing bad: Industrial expansion needn’t leave India’s air even more toxic
India’s economic boom is often seen as a threat to clean air—but growth and sustainability needn’t be a trade-off. An experiment in Gujarat could show the way. Its impressive results point to the potential of a carbon market.
India is at a pivotal moment in its economic journey. As a fast-growing economy in pursuit of developed status by 2047 under the government’s Viksit Bharat vision, its development strategy relies heavily on rapid industrial growth. However, this growth is often framed as inevitably coming at the cost of deteriorating air quality. What if this trade-off were not inevitable?