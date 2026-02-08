India-EU free trade agreement: Does it brighten prospects for India’s agricultural exports?
That India and the EU reached an agreement that covers agricultural products—politically sensitive on both sides—is remarkable. But is it too good to be true? The EU has stiff food-safety, labour and green standards that may pose non-tariff barriers. Can supply chains adapt? Here’s what they’ll face
The conclusion of negotiations over the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) shows that agriculture is no longer a deal-breaker. Both sides carefully manoeuvred around each other’s domestic sensitivities while offering tariff reductions to enhance market access.