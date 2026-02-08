Despite India being a large producer of dairy and dairy products, most of these cannot be exported to the EU due to lack of traceability and stiff requirements calling for hormone-free and pasture-fed certifications. We export only a few items like ghee. On its part, India did not reduce dairy tariffs (such as on fresh and skimmed milk), but duty reduction for confectionery and bakery items will benefit some EU exporters. Specialized cheese from EU member states may continue to face a high tariff in India.