India-EU trade agreement: Its success will be determined by the harder part that comes next
The India–EU free trade agreement has been hailed as a deal that could reshape global trade flows. But as the applause subsides, attention must turn to the harder part—deal implementation, which is a project of economic governance in its own right.
Trade agreements are usually judged on the very day they are announced, even though their legal finalization and ratification can stretch on for months. Markets react, officials celebrate and headlines proclaim new eras of partnership long before the hard work begins.