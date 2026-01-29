India-EU trade accord: Three aspects that’ll shape its success and four hoops it must jump through
While the India-EU FTA clearly holds promise, its success will hinge on three aspects: manufacturing, mobility and non-tariff barriers. Even before we get to this test, the deal must clear multiple hurdles in Europe. Let’s not celebrate this trade pact too early.
India’s recently concluded free trade agreement (FTA) with the EU, almost two decades in the making, has injected fresh energy into the country’s geo-economics. It offers strategists on both sides greater latitude to pursue higher economic and perhaps even geopolitical ambitions.