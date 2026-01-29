The third and most daunting challenge lies in the ‘last-mile’ path of the deal. Within the EU, the FTA must now jump through four hoops. First, a stage of legal vetting, with text-revision proposals requiring India’s approval. After this, the document moves to the European Council for its nod, before which it cannot be signed by the two parties. In the next stage, the European Parliament must ratify what’s signed. This political body can pose its own hurdles, as seen in the recent EU-Mercosur deal.